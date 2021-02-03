 
     
FEBRUARY 3 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1395 - First documentary mention of the Fortress of Neamt

1870 - Lawyer and politician Emanuil Gojdu dies in Budapest; he was a promoter of the rights of Romanians in Transylvania and Hungary (b. Feb. 9, 1802)

1890 - Premiere of I.L. Caragiale's drama 'Napasta' (The Misfortune) at the National Theatre of Bucharest

1908 - Foundation of Democrat Conservative Party led by Take Ionescu.

1912 - Birth of physician Constantin N. Arseni, member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 5, 1994)

1925 - Birth of actor Stefan Mihailescu-Braila, emeritus artist (d. Sept. 19, 1996)

1926 - Birth of poet, translator Tudor George, a.k.a Ahoe. (d. Jan. 12, 1992)

1936 - Death of Orthodox Bishop Ivan Nicolae, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 17, 1855)

1941 - Birth of actor Stefan Iordache (d. Sept. 14, 2008)

1941 - Birth of philosopher Vasile Tonoiu, member of the Romanian Academy

1944 - Birth of actor Dan Tufaru (d. Nov. 28, 2002)

1944 - Birth of poet, prose writer, essayist Petre Anghel (d. Apr. 3, 2015)

1946 - Birth of engineer Adrian Rusu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. Nov. 11, 2012)

1950 - Romania and Vietnam establish diplomatic relationships at embassy level

1954 - Death of writer Ionel Teodoreanu (b. Jan 6, 1897)

1972 - Death of writer, cartoonist Neagu Radulescu (b. Dec. 26, 1912)

1991 - First commemoration of politician Iuliu Maniu in Sighetu Marmatiei, where he had died while imprisoned by the Communist regime

2000 - Death of poet Florenta Albu (b. Dec. 1, 1934)

2009 - Death of painter Virgil Almasanu (b. Feb. 28, 1926)

2012 - Domino-1, the first deep exploration probe in Romania's Black Sea water developed by ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom, finds hydrocarbon deposits, following drilling begun at end-2011

2015 - Death of soccer player Nelu Nunweiller of Dinamo Bucharest (b. Nov. 16, 1944).AGERPRES

