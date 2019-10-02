Felix Banila's resignation sent to President Iohannis

Minister of Justice Ana Birchall on Wednesday sent to President Klaus Iohannis the resignation of Felix Banila from chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

"The Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, today, October 2 2019, received Mr Oliver-Felix Banila's resignation from chief-prosecutor of the DIICOT. According to the legal attributions of the Minister of Justice, the resignation of Mr Oliver-Felix Banila was further sent to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis," reads a press release on the website of the Ministry of Justice (MJ).

The chief-prosecutor of DIICOT, Felix Banila, on Wednesday announced he decided to resign from office, while claiming he didn't fail in doing his job and also that the "Caracal" case wasn't one that he couldn't have handled.

In a press release, Felix Banila specified he decided to resign after discussion with the interim Prosecutor General Bogdan Liciu, with Minister of Justice Ana Birchall and the members of the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

He added that he doesn't resign because he thinks he hasn't done his job well, but because he believes that his resignation will help the DIICOT prosecutors to continue their activity without any pressure.