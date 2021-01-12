Finance Ministry continues to protect population, companies affected by Covid-19

The Finance Ministry has decided that individuals or legal entities that have taken out loans for capital installments, interest and commissions may request the suspension of the payment of due installments related to these loans, according to a statement from the institution.

This facility benefits debtors who have an ongoing credit agreement, for which the creditor did not declare the early maturity, prior to the entry into force of the normative act. Only loans without arrears at the date of requesting the suspension of the payment obligation are included.

The draft normative act elaborated by the Finance Ministry modifies, completes and updates Government Decision no. 270/2020 for the approval of the Norms for the application of the provisions of Emergency Ordinance no. 37/2020 on the granting of facilities for loans granted by credit institutions and non-banking financial institutions to certain categories of debtors, with subsequent amendments and completions, as a result of the approval of Emergency Ordinance no. 227/2020.The facilities presented represent a real support for individuals, authorized individuals, individual enterprises, family enterprises and other categories of entities whose incomes have been affected by the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Also, the liquidities necessary for the development of the economic activity by the enterprises during the period affected by the restrictions determined by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic will be maintained.The Finance Ministry specifies that the draft normative act is posted on the Finance Ministry's website under the heading Decision-making transparency.