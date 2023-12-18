Finance Ministry launches 2023's last Tezaur edition with tax-exempt interests of up to 7.10pct

The Ministry of Finance informs that Romanians can invest in Tezaur government bonds with maturities of 1 and 3 years, with annual interest rates of 6.10% and 7.10%, respectively, as of Monday, December 18, 2023.

The government bonds have a nominal value of 1 RON and are in dematerialized form.

Ever since the beginning of 2023 until now, in the 11 editions of the Programme, Romanians have chosen to invest over RON 12 billion.

Government bonds can be purchased as following: between December 18, 2023 - January 11, 2024 online, only by natural persons who are registered in the SPV for securities issued through the State Treasury units. The operations that can be carried out online are: opening a subscription account in the name of the investor at a selected State Treasury unit, subscription to Tezaur state securities, transfer of amounts from the investor's subscription account to a bank account in the name of the investor.

Also, the titles can be bought: between December 18, 2023 and January 12, 2024 from the headquarters of the State Treasury units; between December 18, 2023 - January 11, 2024 in the urban environment and December 18, 2023 - January 10, 2024 in the rural environment, through the postal subunits of CN Posta Romana.

The interest is annual, payable at the terms provided in the issue prospectus. Also, government bonds issued under the Treasury Programme are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. An investor can make one or more subscriptions within an issue. Investors have the possibility of canceling subscriptions already made only during the subscription period, by submitting a request.

The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as the issuer, as a result of the issue of government bonds, will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt.