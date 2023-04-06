Financing contracts of ARF investment projects, financed by PNRR, signed; total value 1.45 billion RON

Representatives of the Railway Reform Authority (ARF) and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) signed on Thursday the contracts for financing ARF's investment projects, funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), worth 1.45 billion RON (300 million EUR) in non-reimbursable European funds.

The contracts "Purchase of 20 RE-IR-2 long-distance inter-regional electric frames," "Purchase of 16 new 4-axle electric locomotives with ERTMS systems, capable of hauling up to 16 passenger carriage" and "Purchase of 12 electric traction railcars based on hydrogen fuel cells, the purchase of maintenance and repair services for these railcars, necessary for the operation of these railcars and the purchase of hydrogen refuelling services" were concluded between the ARF, as beneficiary, and the MTI, as Intermediate Transport Body.

The projects are stipulated in Component 4 - Sustainable Transport, within Pillar I of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and are intended to enhance sustainability of the Romanian transport sector by supporting its green and digital transition, i.e. to develop a sustainable and environmentally friendly transport infrastructure with adequate safety standards.

The three projects are financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, "Component 4 - Sustainable Transport" and from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, within the limit of the amounts approved annually for this purpose, according to the public investment programmes approved by law.