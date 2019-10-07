FinMin Teodorovici: Rectification, in November; government decision on Friday, on allottments of funds to TAUs

Minister of Public Finace Eugen Teodorovici on Monday announced that the government meeting on Friday will adopt a decision by which 1.4 billion lei will be allotted to the Territorial-Administrative unites (TAUs), specifying at the same time that the second budgetary rectification will take place in November.

"This is an allotment of funds based on Ordinance 12, which refers to the budgetary rectification concerning the TAUs. We have 1.4 billion lei that we mentioned many times and that will be distributed to the TAUs in Romania. This isn't a rectification, but a government decision that will also also have an appendix with all local communities and the corresponding amounts. We had talks with a part of the local communities as well, but we collaborated very much with our colleagues from the local public financial authorities, for they are basically the ones who centralized the data from each county and then sent the centralized situation. We need a government decision, as the ordinance on the rectification stipulates this: by government decision there shall be allotted the funds needed by the local communities," Teodorovici explained at the Senate.According to the Minister, by this government decision there will be granted the necessary amounts for the local communities to be able to function normally - salaries, social aid for the people with disabilities, accompanying persons.He also mentioned the government decision will be adopted regardless of the result of the motion of censure. "This has nothing to do with the motion. These are just the amounts that are known very clearly. For these amounts are distributed to the TAUs without any preference at all. These are very clear principles applied horizontally. The amounts are being distributed of a totally transparent manner to all the local communities," said Teodorovici.The Minister added that the government also works on the state budget draft for 2020 and the second budgetary rectification in 2019. "We are also preparing the budget for 2020, this autumn's rectification, analyses and so on. It will be somewhere in November. The same as we did it last year. This is the time of the second rectification," said Teodorovici.