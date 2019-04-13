FinMin Teodorovici: Romania, a safe country for investors, with sustainable economy, growth potential

Romania is a safe country for investors, as the country is registering progresses regarding the stability of its institutional framework and budgetary strengthening, the Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici asserted during his meetings on Saturday in Washington, with the officials of the rating agencies and with Poul Thomsen, Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund, a release by the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, reads.

The Romanian minister met on Saturday with representatives of S&P, Moody's and Fitch, context in which he stressed the forte points of Romania: the public debt and the foreign debt's moderate level, as compared to most of the EU member states and the maintaining of the economic growth's outlook.Also on Saturday, the Finance minister met with Poul Thomsen, Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund. The two dignitaries addressed the macroeconomic framework of Romania, with Eugen Teodorovici giving assurances that Romania will observe the commitments assumed with the international financial bodies to keep the deficit beyond 3pct, and that the measures taken in 2019 will lead to a sustainable economic growth, in 2019 and in the future."Romania records progresses as regards the stability of its institutional framework and its budgetary strengthening, the firm placement of the public debt on a descending trajectory, as well as in enhancing the governance framework," the Public Finance minister said.