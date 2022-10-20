First 22 financing contracts signed for establishment of waste collection centers through voluntary contribution

Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Barna Tanczos signed on Thursday morning, at the government headquarters, 22 financing contracts for the establishment of waste collection centers through voluntary contribution, told Agerpres.

The mayors of the beneficiary localities also participated in the signing ceremony.

The initialed contracts are included in investment chapter I1 - Development, modernization and completion of integrated municipal waste management systems at county or city/municipal level, subsection 1.a. - Establishment of collection centers through voluntary contribution, under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). The budget earmarked for this sub-chapter is 452.2 million euros.

The NRRP allocation for Component 3 - Waste Management amounts to 1.239 billion euros, and the central goal of this measure is to speed up the expansion and modernization of waste management systems in Romania, with an emphasis on separate collection, prevention, reduction, reuse and capitalization for compliance with the applicable directives and the transition to circular economy.

This component provides for three types of investments: I1 - Development, modernization and completion of integrated municipal waste management systems at county or city/municipal level; I2- Development of the infrastructure for the management of manure and other compostable agricultural waste; I3 - Development of institutional public monitoring and control capacities for waste management and pollution prevention.