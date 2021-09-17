Florin Citu on introduction of COVID-19 green certificate: I see no restriction of rights

Introducing the COVID-19 green certificate does not represent a restriction of rights, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared in Targu Mures on Friday.

His statement was made in the context in which the president of the National Council for Combating Discrimination, Asztalos Csaba, said that the measure of introducing a sanitary certificate should not be adopted through a Government decision, but rather through a law voted by Parliament, because it would represent "a conditionality or limitation to exercise fundamental rights or liberties".

"I see no restriction of rights here, but I will let the specialists decide. Until then, we will use this methodology. (...) This green certificate has been used throughout Europe, all summer long. Nobody said that there is a restriction of some rights. I don't see why there would be a restriction of rights here in Romania. On the contrary, there are three very clear categories - people who are vaccinated, people who went through the disease and people who got tested," Citu said, in Mures, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Government will adopt a normative act on Friday, through which the COVID-19 green certificates will become a condition for entering any public or private space, if the infection rate goes beyond three cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

Florin Citu was in Targu Mures on Friday to present before the PNL (National Liberal Party)'s County College Directorate the motion titled "Liberal Romania", with which he will run for the party's chairmanship.