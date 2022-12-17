Fondul Proprietatea no longer owns any shares in OMV Petrom

The transactions regarding the sale of the ordinary shares owned by Fondul Proprietatea to OMV Petrom were settled on Friday, and FP no longer owns any shares in this company, according to a report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange, told Agerpres.

"Franklin Templeton International Services SRL, as alternative investment fund administrator and sole administrator of Fondul Proprietatea SA, wishes to inform the shareholders that the transactions regarding the sale of 1,777,067,726 ordinary shares, representing the entire stake held by Fondul Proprietatea in OMV Petrom SA, following the completion of an accelerated private placement offer referred to in the launch announcement published on December 13, 2022 and the subsequent transaction announcement published on December 14, 2022, were settled today (Friday, ed. n.). Consequently, the Fund no longer holds any shares in OMV Petrom SA," the report states.

The 1,777,067,726 ordinary shares, representing the entire stake held by Fondul Proprietatea in OMV Petrom, were placed to investors as a result of the completion of the accelerated private placement offer launched on December 13, 2022.

The sale price of the shares was set at 0.43 RON/share, and the gross revenues resulting from the transaction amount to over 764.139 million RON and will be used for the implementation of the Fund's Discount Control Mechanism, as provided for in the Declaration of the Fund's investment policy, by financing the redemption program, and/or paying potential dividends to FP shareholders, in the absence of exceptional market conditions or circumstances and subject to any restrictions imposed by the legal or fiscal regulations in Romania and the approval of the shareholders, the source says.

Erste Group Bank AG and SSIF Swiss Capital acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Banca Comerciala Romana and Auerbach Grayson and Company LLC acted as Joint Bookrunners in the transaction.