Foreign Affairs Ministry says no data are available on the number of Romanians evacuated from Greece

There is no data on the number of Romanian citizens evacuated from the risk areas, as the Greek authorities have as a priority the safe evacuation of all affected people, in the context of the fires in Greece, according to a response of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), at the request of AGERPRES on the matter.

According to the latest information received by the representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Athens from the local authorities, the island of Rhodes is still affected by fires, the most significant outbreaks are in the area of Asklepion, Platanisto, Karystos, in which context the authorities have ordered the preventive evacuation of several localities including Kiotari, Gennadi, Pylonas, Livadi, Potami, Pernaraki, Platanisto, Karystos Laerma, Lardos, Lindos, Kalathos Malona, Asklipio, Pevkos, Massair, Haraki.

MAE informs that all Romanian citizens who have requested assistance by telephone from the Romanian Embassy in Athens are out of any danger, and will be transported to the mainland of the Hellenic Republic, according to the plan implemented by the local authorities.

With reference to the fire affecting the island of Corfu, MAE shows that, according to the data communicated by the local authorities, the fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in the northern part of the island spread to both sides of the Pantokratoras massif, affecting the Loutses and Perithia areas. In this context, MAE points out that the local authorities have ordered the evacuation of the inhabitants of the affected area (Portes, Megkoula, Simies, Palia Peritheia and Saga) to the town of Kassiopi, and no assistance requests have been received at the embassy. The Romanian diplomatic mission is permanently monitoring the situation in Corfu, being in contact with the Greek authorities in charge, with the task force set up at the local level, as well as with the Honorary Consul of Romania in Corfu, being ready to provide consular assistance according to its powers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that new fires were reported on Saturday in Yliki (Thebes region), Metohi (Epidaur region), Dervenaki (Ahaia region), Astakos (Messolonghi region) and Amigdalia (Volos region) on the island of Evia.

The diplomatic mission has no data on the number of Romanian citizens evacuated from the risk areas, as the Greek authorities have as a priority the safe evacuation of all affected people, the Romanian ministry said.

MAE recommends tourists to follow the indications of the local authorities, as well as to access useful links: Fire Service and Civil Protection: www.fireservice.gr, civilprotection.gov.gr/en.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the following telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Athens: +30 210 6728875; +30 210 6728879, calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and answered by Call Centre operators, on a permanent basis. Also, Romanian citizens facing a difficult, special, emergency situation can call the emergency telephone number of the Romanian diplomatic mission to the Republic of Greece: +306978996222.

According to the Greek press, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his gratitude to the Romanian firefighters who are on mission in Greece, namely 130 people with 25 vehicles, who have "fought fires, on the front line, tirelessly."

The Greek Embassy in Bucharest said: "Romania, we are grateful to you!"