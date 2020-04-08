Foreign Ministry welcomes celebration of International Roma Day

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the celebration of the International Roma Day, an event dedicated to the recognition of the culture, history and rights of millions of Roma worldwide and shows that this moment is "an opportunity to bring to mind that the process for Roma inclusion entails sustained efforts on the part of all relevant actors, both at state level and at international level".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs "strongly condemns any racist or xenophobic acts and calls for assuming the common responsibility to remove prejudices and to fight against discrimination and ethnic or racist extremist actions," stresses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

All the more, in the current context of the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers that "it is the duty of all social actors to avoid the trap of hate speech, discrimination, racism or xenophobia and to continue to advocate for the development of inclusive societies, based on mutual respect, regardless of ethnicity, religion or faith."

The idea of marking the International Roma Day came up in 1971, on the occasion of the first international Congress of Roma everywhere, held in London. In the countries of Eastern Europe, including Romania, April 8 was dedicated to the Roma Day since 1990.