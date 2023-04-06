 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to be received by President Iohannis in Bucharest

juncker

Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will visit Bucharest on Thursday, where he will be received by President Klaus Iohannis and awarded the title Doctor Honoris Causa by the University of Economic Studies (ASE).

The award ceremony of the title of Doctor Honoris Causa to former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will take place in the Aula Magna of the ASE Palace. The event takes place in the context of the events organised by the University of Economic Studies on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the foundation of the higher education institution on 6 April.

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the event and deliver a speech.

After the ceremony, the head of state will receive the former President of the European Commission at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Jean-Claude Juncker was President of the European Commission from 2014 to 2019. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.