Former president Basescu: Protocols with intel service SRI, not outcome of generals' thinking

The protocols inked by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) with various institutions are not the outcome of the generals' thinking, as it is about "a broader political thinking", and the delay in declassifying them is generating even bigger suspicions, the former president of Romania, senator Traian Basescu, president of the People's Movement Party (PMP, opposition) told on Tuesday night the public TVR1 television.

"In my opinion, these protocols are not the fruit of the generals' thinking. A broader political thinking is visible here. For instance, we know that 66 or 67 such protocols are out there. The gear is political. I remember an event. The event took place in a CSAT [Supreme Council for Country's Defence - ed.n.] meeting, when 50 SRI officers and also 50 Interior Ministry's officers were sent to work with the National Agency for Tax Administration (ANAF). It was a clear initiative from the gov't. It was the Ponta gov't. There is an explanation. Here's an example. In the Ilfov County there was an outrageous tax evasion in connection with the import of vegetables. I mean, companies were set up for three days, whilst they were distributing some 30-50 trucks with tomatoes, peppers, whatever. After completing their sale, the 50 trucks forgot to pay the VAT, they were simply dissolved. So, there was a bypass system in the largest market of the country, the Bucharest market that engulfs tens of trucks of vegetables and fruit per day. This was one of the arguments, because the input was with the SRI, it was them who signaled it out," Basescu told TVR 1.In his opinion, the more the declassification of these protocols is delayed, the bigger the suspicions."It's been a whole debate, what these protocols hide, and the more these protocols' declassification is delayed, the bigger the suspicions. The more they let one single protocol non-declassified, the suspicions will get bigger and many will say, for good reason: if the SRI has had a protocol with the Supreme Court (ICCJ), with the General Prosecutor's Office (PG), well, then, they were an easy target in the court of law," Basescu completed.