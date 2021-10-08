Former Romanian Communist Party dignitaries cannot benefit from Law of Gratitude

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the normative act to amend and supplement Law of Gratitude for the victory of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, for the anti-communist workers' uprising in Brasov in November 1987 and for the anti-communist workers' revolt in Jiu Valley - Lupeni - August 1977 no. 341/2004, which stipulates that former Romanian Communist Party (PCR) dignitaries do not benefit from its provisions, agerpres reports.

"The persons who are proven to have held at least a function or a leading position within the local, regional or national governing bodies of the Romanian Communist Party in the period 1945-1989 do not benefit from the provisions of the present law. The persons who are proven to have held at least a function or a leading position within the local, regional or national management bodies of the patriotic guards in the period 1945-1989 do not benefit from the provisions of the present law," stipulates the law.

According to it, the persons requesting the issuance of the certificate are to submit, together with the application, an authenticated affidavit that it does not fall within the mentioned provisions, under the sanction of the criminal law.In case of annulment of a certificate, the responsible State Secretariat will propose to the President of Romania the withdrawal of the title assigned based on the former.