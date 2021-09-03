 
     
ForMin Aurescu: Coordinated European action to resolving evacuation of Afghani collaborators, Europeans stuck in Afghanistan

mae.ro
Bogdan Aurescu

Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that a coordinated European action is a priority in order to achieve evacuating Afghani citizens who have ties with the EU states and European citizens stuck in Afghanistan, informing that Romania managed to evacuate all Romanian citizens (49) who expressed this option.

Aurescu took part, on Thursday and Friday, in the Gymnich informal reunion of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from EU member states, which took place in Kranj, Slovenia, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, context in which the officials discussed in detail about the situation in Afghanistan.

Minister Aurescu presented Romania's preliminary evaluation regarding the situation in Afghanistan and the possible risks which this crisis can have on both the region, as well as the EU. He expressed preoccupation regarding the observance of the human rights, especially of the women and children and drew attention towards the humanitarian situation, which is critical, millions of people displaced inside Afghanistan, having need of urgent support.

The Romanian Minister also mentioned that it is necessary to continue coordination with UN, NATO, USA and other partners regarding the involvement in Afghanistan, including the strategic communication and combating disinformation.

Furthermore, Minister Aurescu pointed out that "any networking with de facto owners of power in Afghanistan should not be a de jure recognition of them".

Last, but not least, the Romanian Minister highlighted that this crisis should not affect the project of consolidation of the trans-atlantic relation, pointing out that any narratives, promoted from outside or within the EU in this context which would attempt to create a fault line between the EU and USA, should be countered.

