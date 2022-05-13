ForMin Aurescu, David Muniz focus on developments of crisis generated by war in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Friday, the Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the US Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, the two officials addressing the priorities of the bilateral agenda of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States in the next period, as well as a number of regional issues, "with a focus on the developments in the crisis generated by Russia's illegal war against Ukraine and the joint counteraction of its implications."

Minister Aurescu presented the latest support measures, on various dimensions, that Romania has taken in support of Ukraine and its citizens. Emphasis was also placed on food security and the need for action, including through joint international efforts, to facilitate the export of grain from Ukraine to tertiary markets, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Bogdan Aurescu emphasized that Romania, especially through the Port of Constanta, alongside the Galati River Port and the Danube River, is in the "best" position in the region to support these steps, the competent authorities analyzing the most efficient and fast solutions in this sense, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also stressed the importance of identifying support measures in a multilateral framework, including the possibility of setting up an international support group for Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian products to tertiary markets.

In addition, the two officials pointed out that, in the current context, the realization of the two major regional interconnection projects, promoted also through the Three Seas Initiative, namely the Constanta-Gdansk railway connection (Rail2Sea) and the road connection Via Carpathia, is gaining increased usefulness and relevance, with strategic and wider implications, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As regards the security developments, Bogdan Aurescu presented Romania's priorities for the informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, to take place in Berlin over the next two days and in which he will participate. The meeting will prepare the Allies' decisions for the Madrid Summit and is very important for the implementation of the decisions aimed at the long-term consolidation of the Eastern Flank, especially at the Black Sea. In this sense, the Foreign Minister indicated that a NATO presence as strong as possible on Romanian territory is essential for Romania, the release mentions.

Last but not least, the head of Romanian Diplomacy emphasized the importance that Romania attaches to the inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program and highlighted the ongoing steps to achieve this goal, while underlining the importance of specific collaboration between relevant institutions in Romania and the United States of America.