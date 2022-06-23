ForMin Aurescu holds political consultations with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dhabi

The need to expand the political and diplomatic dialogue to provide prospects for economic and sectoral co-operation between Romania and the United Arab Emirates was one of the items of consultations in Abu Dhabi between Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu met the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs and Bilateral Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Emirati Minister of State for Economic and Trade Affairs Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh.

The consultations took place on the sidelines of the second session of the Commission on Co-operation between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, co-chaired by Aurescu on behalf of Romania. The session of the Co-operation Commission took place as part of a working visit to the EAU by Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, June 20-21.

Aurescu and the Emirati officials voiced appreciation for the excellent relations between Romania and the UAE as far as the political, diplomatic and sectoral dialogue, as well as the contacts of the business community are concerned. Co-operation inside international organisations was also highlighted, with Aurescu congratulating his Emirati counterpart on UAE's work as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

He also said that the decision of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to designate the UAE as the host of the COP28 meeting in 2023 reflects the involvement of the Emirati officials in combatting climate change.

Aurescu and his counterpart spoke in favour of more substance in the Romanian-Emirati bilateral relations, both by increasing the frequency of high-level and sectoral political contacts and by involvement in bilateral projects of shared interest.

The two sides welcomed the results of the second session of the Co-operation Commission between the Governments of Romania and the United Arab Emirates, which strengthens the framework for deepening co-operation in various sectors of interest and increasing trade between the two countries.

At Aurescu's suggestion, Zayed Al Nahyan agreed on Romania hosting the third session of the Co-operation Commission in 2024.

Regarding sectoral co-operation, discussions focused on the development of bilateral projects in the areas of energy, port infrastructure, agriculture and IT&C.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, discussed tentative solutions to the diversification of oil and gas supplies during Tuesday's talks amidst tensions in the Black Sea region. Aurescu highlighted the existing investment opportunities in Romania in the field of renewable energy.

Discussed at the meetings with the two Emirati dignitaries were regional and international affairs, with a focus on the situation in Ukraine generated by the unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation, on the destabilising actions of the Houthi militias in the Arab Gulf, as well as on other developments in the Middle-East political and security dynamics.

Aurescu presented Romania's support for Ukraine that consists of supporting Ukrainian refugees and Ukraine's economy, and its efforts to facilitate grain exports from Ukraine, which are needed to avoid a food crisis in various parts of the world.

The Emirati counterpart underlined the increasing important geopolitical role that Romania is currently playing amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Aurescu mentioned the impact that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has on global energy security and highlighted the role that the UAE, one of the world's largest producers and exporters of oil and gas, can play in mitigating imbalances caused by Russia's irresponsible behaviour.

At the request of his Emirati counterpart, Aurescu presented Romania's assessment of the future developments in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He also pointed to the need to support Moldova in dealing with the crisis generated by Russia and expressed Romania's strong support for granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova to join the European Union.

The two foreign ministers also detailed the prospects for the conflict in Yemen being settled, with the Emirati foreign minister pointing to Romania's constant and firm condemnation of the Houthi rebels attacking the UAE. The two ministers also discussed at length the relationship with Iran and the prospects for progress on the Iranian nuclear file.

The heads of the Romanian and Emirati diplomacies also looked into the growing global role of the European Union in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the war in Ukraine and discussed the role of the US globally, with Aurescu highlighting the solid Romanian-American strategic partnership.

The Emirati minister gladly accepted Aurescu's invitation to pay a visit Romania.

