ForMin Aurescu opens anniversary event in Paris, dedicated to marking 65 years since Romania's accession to UNESCO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, opened on Tuesday evening the anniversary event held at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris, dedicated to marking 65 years since Romania's accession to UNESCO, alongside the general director of this forum, Audrey Azoulay.

According to a press release sent by MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), in the opening speech Minister Aurescu evoked the importance of Romania's accession to UNESCO and the collaboration over the years, with this organization that has a strategic role in consolidating international cooperation in the areas of culture, education and science.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted the opportunity of promoting cultural heritage and Romanian values which Romania offers as a UNESCO member and showed that equally, through its membership and activity within the organization, Romania reaffirms its strong attachment towards multilateralism, towards democratic values, human rights and the principles that are at the foundation of the United Nations," the quoted source shows.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy also highlighted UNESCO's contribution to the joint effort of protecting universal heritage and highlighted our country's commitment of continuing the actions of introducing national objectives of universal importance to the UNESCO heritage list. Furthermore, he pointed out the political importance and the impact on the dynamics of the regional cooperation of the initiatives, partnerships, cooperation and cross-border cases where Romania is involved.

The general director of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, sent her congratulatory message to Romania and thanked the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs for the "very active and substantial contribution of Romania to the organization's activity".