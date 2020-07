ForMin Aurescu presents US ambassador with postal stationery set dedicated to 140th anniversary of bilateral relations

During a meeting today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu presented US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman with the latest postal stationery set dedicated to the 140th celebration of Romania - US bilateral relations, which went into circulation on July 4, the US Independence Day.

The anniversary envelope features in parallel two remarkable moments of the two countries' bilateral history: Queen Maria with members of the American Red Cross Mission (1917) and the coronavirus mission conducted by Romanian military doctors in the US between May and June 2020, the Foreign Ministry wrote on Facebook.