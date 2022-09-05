ForMin Aurescu welcomes incoming Danish ambassador Balslev

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday welcomed incoming Danish ambassador to Bucharest Uffe Balslev to receive the diplomat's letter of credence.

According to the Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu encouraged the expansion of the presence of Danish companies in Romania, as well as the intensification of direct contacts between the two business communities at a central and local level, considering the added value that these approaches can bring to the bilateral relationship overall.

Aurescu mentioned Romania meeting the criteria for accession to the Schengen Area and pointed to the efforts made to manage the more than 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the Romanian border, as well as the positive messages in support of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area recently extended by a number of European partners, told Agerpres.

He said that Romania continues to count on Denmark to meet this particularly important objective. Balslev voiced his country's full support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area.

In terms of security, Aurescu reiterated his appreciation for Denmark's decision to participate in European defence co-operation, which will contribute to increasing the profile of the EU as a relevant actor in managing the crises it faces.

The two officials highlighted the excellent Romanian-Danish co-operation at the EU and NATO level and the importance of keeping close coordination, which is particularly relevant especially in the current complicated security context. They also had an exchange of opinions on economic, energy, food and security challenges that the EU has been facing as a result of the war of aggression triggered by the Russian Federation. Aurescu presented details of the support provided by Romania to Ukraine, with an emphasis on the humanitarian assistance offered to Ukrainian refugees and the facilitation of grain shipments.