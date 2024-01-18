ForMin Odobescu in Davos condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports

Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu in Davos on Thursday reiterated her firm condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, reaffirming Romania's "unwavering" support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the MAE reads in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Odobescu participated in the panel on "Russia: what's next?" at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Romanian chief diplomat denounced the "massive" and "repeated" Russian attacks against Ukrainian civilians and critical Ukrainian infrastructure, "which represent war crimes". Odobescu also pointed out the risks that these attacks, especially those targeting port infrastructure, pose to regional security, respectively to Romania's security.

On the sidelines of her participating in the World Economic Forum, minister Odobescu had a bilateral meeting with the Special Representative of the United States of America for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Penny Pritzker, whom she had an in-depth exchange of views with on Kiev's short, medium and long-term needs.

"They agreed on the special importance of international involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction process to ensure resilience and sustainable economic development of the Ukrainian state," the MAE says.

Luminita Odobescu presented the projects started by Romania for the development of cross-border infrastructure between Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, underlining the relevance of cross-border infrastructure projects to facilitate international investments in Ukraine's reconstruction.

According to MAE, the United States Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine emphasized Romania's role as a future logistics and supply platform for international projects and investments in Ukraine.

On the occasion of participating in the World Economic Forum, minister Odobescu also had a meeting with the minister of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, Qais Mohammed Moosa Al Yousef.

Odobescu has also discussed with the new president of the European Investment Bank, Nadia Calvino, in view of her visit to Bucharest.