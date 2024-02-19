ForMin Odobescu, on death of Navalny: No doubt about responsibility of Putin regime

There is no doubt regarding the responsibility of the regime of Russian president Vladimir Putin for the death of the main opponent of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, said Romanian Foreign minister Luminita Odobescu on Monday, in Brussels, upon arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council.

Navalny "will remain a symbol for the fight for democracy, dignity, human rights and freedom. It is a loss for all Russians who fight for freedom and democracy. I welcome the presence today of his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, in a very difficult moment for her and her family," Luminita Odobescu added, told Agerpres.

She pointed out that Monday's FAC discussions on Russia's aggression against Ukraine "occur at a significant time - ten years since Russia's occupation of Crimea, two years since its brutal aggression against Ukraine, and less than a month until the presidential elections in Russia".

The Romanian foreign minister drew attention to the importance of continuing support for Ukraine.

"It is very important to continue our multidimensional support for Ukraine, our firm commitment to support Ukraine. Our unity must be emphasized, especially now that we are commemorating two years since Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine," Odobescu said, specifying that she will request for an agreement on the European Peace Facility and the creation of the Assistance Fund for Ukraine.

"It is also important that we continue to keep the pressure on Russia and promptly adopt the 13th package of sanctions and start work on the next package of sanctions," she pleaded.

Luminita Odobescu also spoke about the importance of continuing the efforts with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova on the enlargement package and said that she is looking forward to the progress report of the European Commission in March.

"Regarding the second package of sanctions under the regime of countering the destabilization of the Republic of Moldova, I welcome the efforts made and I hope for its adoption this week," Luminita Odobescu also said.