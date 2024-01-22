ForMin Odobescu: Romania continues to support the two-state solution in the Israel-Hamas conflict

The minister of foreign affairs, Luminita Odobescu, on Monday told AGERPRES that Romania continues to support the two-state solution, in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, the head of Romanian diplomacy participated in a meeting with the Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers and ministers from the region, namely from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and with the secretary general of the League of Arab States.

She spoke of the EU's perspective on the conflict.

"For us, a close coordination is very important, both with partners from the region, but also with partners from the US, who are, in turn, very involved in finding solutions for the crisis in the Middle East," said Odobescu.

She indicated that, during the meeting, she reiterated her firm condemnation of the October 7 attacks.

"I supported Israel's right to self-defence, in line with the international humanitarian law. We discussed the particularly difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza. I presented Romania's efforts in this regard and requested, together with other foreign ministers, the release by Hamas of all hostages, without preconditions," the Romanian minister pointed out.

At the same time, the Romanian official said that the discussions addressed the prevention of the regional expansion of the conflict and the prospects of reaching a peace, the need for close coordination at the European level being emphasized to maintain contacts with the Palestinian Authority and Israel. The objective of the discussions, Odobescu showed, was to overcome the current crisis and "relaunch, when it will be possible, the peace process based on the two-state solution."