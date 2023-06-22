ForMin Odobescu: Romania will be active in the reconstruction process of Ukraine.

Romania has stood by Ukraine since the very beginning of Russia's war of aggression and Romania will also be active in the reconstruction process of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

According to the Foreign Ministry (MAE) she participated in London in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which brings together until Thursday high-level officials from approximately 60 countries and 30 international organisations, as well as leaders of the private sector, academia and civil society. The event is organised by the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

According to the head of Romanian diplomacy, " Sixteen months have passed since the Russian Federation has launched its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. Sixteen months of continuous attacks against the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Sixteen months of appalling war crimes, the most recent example being the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam."

Odobescu added that the reconstruction of Ukraine should consider as a matter of priority improving physical connectivity with the European Union through Ukraine's neighbouring states. Connectivity should be seen in a broader sense, encompassing transport corridors, high-power energy lines, and digital connectivity, and from a regional perspective, extended also to Moldova.

Part of her attendance of the conference was a meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Odobescu reconfirmed, in this context, " Romania's full and unwavering support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine." She also appreciated Ukraine's efforts to meet the recommendations issued by the European Commission in June 2022 when granting candidate state status to Ukraine.

She also mentioned full respect of the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine and pointed out the importance of engaging the two states in a sustained dialogue on this subject. She said Romania is expecting a decision as soon as possible by Ukraine related to the recognition of the non-existence of the so-called "Moldovan language."