ForMin Odobescu: Romania will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of Gaza

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu reconfirmed on Tuesday that Romania will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of Gaza through various channels, in anticipation of rapid developments into the ongoing investigations of the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

She had a meeting with ambassadors of the member states of the League of Arab States and of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, namely ambassadors of Lebanon (as dean of the group of embassies of Arab states accredited in Romania), Saudi Arabia (as the holder of the presidency of the Council of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation), Palestine, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan and Qatar. The main subject was the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as ways to restart the peace process in the region, according to a press release.

Odobescu voiced regret over the lack of positive developments in the region and concern over the extremely difficult situation of civilians in the Gaza Strip, severely affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

She also gave assurances that Romania pleads for ensuring humanitarian protection and creating the necessary conditions to secure a continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Romania also continues to demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Regarding the latter aspect, Odobescu thanked Egypt and Qatar for their efforts.

At the same time, she reiterated the need for coordinated efforts on the part of the world community to de-escalate tensions in the region and to create a viable political horizon that would lead to the implementation of a two-state solution, praising the steps taken in that regard by some countries in the region.