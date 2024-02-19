ForMin Odobescu to attend Foreign Affairs Council's reunion in Brussels, tackle Gaza humanitarian situation

Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu will participate, on Monday, in the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs from the EU member states - the Foreign Affairs Council, which will take place in Brussels, with the situation in the Middle East on the agenda of the reunion, among other topics.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dramatic. It is very important to coordinate our efforts, to continue helping the civilians in Gaza, the affected population - we are talking about women and children there - with medicines, with humanitarian aid and it is very important that these coordinated efforts of the European Union, of the United States of America, of Great Britain and of all our partners in the region to lead to the identification of a solution that prepares the ground to apply the two-state solution. Unfortunately, there is still much work to be done and the humanitarian situation is one truly dramatic. Romania has helped and will continue to help the civilians in Gaza, but equally we must not forget the hostages, and Romania's position is very clear: it is necessary to continue efforts to find a solution that lead to the release of all the hostages as quickly as possible," Odobescu told AGERPRES on Sunday.

The Romanian chief diplomat emphasized the importance of reaching "a common position in European terms, a position that must be coordinated with the United States, with partners in the region".