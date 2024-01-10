ForMin Odobescu to participate in Snow Meeting, focusing European security

Foreign affairs minister Luminita Odobescu Thursday through Friday will participate in the informal "Snow Meeting" on foreign policy and security issues, traditionally organised by Lithuania in Trakai.

The event will bring together foreign ministers from EU and NATO countries, as well as senior officials and academic environment representatives from Europe and the US, according to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, the meeting will address topics of interest to the security environment: the strategic implications of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, the future of the European security architecture, the celebration of the 20th anniversary of NATO's enlargement in 2004, the NATO Summit in Washington in July and the prospects for cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region.

On the sidelines of the participation in this event, the Romanian minister will have bilateral meetings with her Lithuanian and Swedish counterparts. The two meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations, topical issues on the European and regional agenda, as well as aspects of cooperation within the EU and NATO.