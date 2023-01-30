Freight traffic in Romanian seaports up by 12 pct compared to last year

Freight traffic registered in Romanian seaports in 2022 reached over 75 million tons, the highest value in the history of seaports in our country.

National Company Maritime Ports Administration (CNAPM) Constanta informed on Monday, in a press release, that the total freight traffic in the Romanian maritime ports recorded 75.55 million tons in 2022, an increase of 12% compared to 67.5 million tons in 2021, the largest traffic of goods in the history of the Romanian seaports. Thus, the upward trend of recent years has held steady, Agerpres informs.

The largest increase in terms of seaport freight traffic was recorded in the case of cereals.

"In total traffic, cereals account for 31.7%, followed by crude oil 12.57%, miscellaneous items 10.4%, petroleum products 9.6%, iron ores, iron waste 9.26%. Significant increases in freight traffic can also be found in the case of the following groups of goods: oilseeds (69.7%), iron ores and iron and steel waste (47%), crude oil (41.7%), chemical products derived from coal and tar (37.7%), raw or processed minerals (36.8%), petroleum products (33.4%), metal products (28.2%), miscellaneous items (28.2%), equipment, machinery (12 .4%), fertilizers (9.5%)," the CNAPM Constanta press release further informs.