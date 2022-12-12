French ambassador Auer: Conference for Ukraine expresses solidarity, meant to raise funds

Romania will be among the approximately 50 delegates present at the support conference for Ukraine, taking place on Tuesday in Paris and which aims to demonstrate solidarity with this country and it is also meant to raise funds, French ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer announced, on Monday.

The international event "Solidarity with the Ukrainian people" is organized at the initiative of the presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron, and of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will have an intervention via video conference system.

The more than 50 delegates come not only from the European Union, but also from countries on the transatlantic axis, as well as from Asia. More heads of state are going to take part. The Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, will co-chair this event together with President Macron.

"We believe it is an international duty to help the Ukrainians. The main topic will be energy, but it will not be the only one. There will be two conferences in Paris. In the morning there will be an international conference on the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and in the afternoon there will be a bilateral conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine. (...) Romania will also be part of the coordination mechanism, represented at the level of the Prime Minister's Office. In Romania, the prime minister is the one who coordinates the aid granted to Ukraine, through a mechanism that provides long-term solutions for the reception of refugees," said Auer.

The president of the EBRD and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will also take part in the event.