French Embassy providing up to 5,000 euros in co-financing to NGOs for sustainable development projects

The French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania are providing up to 5,000 euros in co-financing to non-governmental organisations implementing sustainable development projects.

"This year's themes coincide with three of the 17 United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals: the socio-economic inclusion of vulnerable communities; the protection of aquatic biodiversity, and the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Under its international co-operation policy, France pays special attention to civil society organisations, which it considers to be essential players in the development of inclusive and sustainable public policies. Thus, the French Embassy in Romania and the French Institute have been providing technical and financial support for the implementation of innovative projects designed by Romanian NGOs for several years, as well as for actions in support of structuring the civil society," reads a press statement released by the French Embassy.

The deadline for registrations is September 2. Details on eligibility conditions, as well as other information can be found on the embassy website: https://ro.ambafrance.org/Apel-la-proiecte-2019-Consolidarea-societatii-civile-romanesti.