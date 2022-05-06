Gabriel Toncean, elected as deputy chairman of European Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation

The chairman of the Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Gabriel Toncean, was elected as deputy chairman within the European Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBFF), his main objectives consisting in promoting this sport in the university area and developing the concept of Fitness Challenge.

"Starting with last night, I took on my first mandate of deputy chairman within the European Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBFF). I received the vote of confidence of my colleagues present at the EBFF Congress, which took place in the preamble of the European Championship in Santa Susanna in Spain. It was a big step forward for Romanian sports and for Romania, even more so because I am the first Romanian that ever had accessed to a position among the EBFF leadership forum. (...) At the end of the elections I had a talk with chairman Rafael Santonja (chairman of the International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, ed. n) and we established that the main objective for 2023 would be to develop this sport in the university area, it is a task that lies with me, especially, to organize competitions in the university area, to attract as many athletes from this area. Another objective is developing Fitness Challenge, because fitness is a sport that addresses to all sport practitioners, not just competitive, this can be done in any room, home and is addressed to all those that wish to practice sports," the new deputy chairman of the European Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Gabriel Toncean, declared for AGERPRES.

According to him, the term of deputy chairman of EBFF is 4 years long, during which the Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation must continue the uninterrupted work of the last period, which led to better results by the members of Romania's national lot.