Gabriela Ruse secures first-round win at Sydney Tennis Classic

Romanian Gabriela Ruse advanced on Tuesday to the round of 16 of the WTA 500 Sydney Tennis Classic, after defeating Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-2, 3-6, 6 -4, Agerpres reports.

It took 24-old Ruse (WTA's 82nd) two hours and 19 minutes to subdue her opponent (24, WTA's 105th).The Romanian had a strong start and took a 3-0 lead, finishing the first set with no problem, with 6-2. Frech dominated the second set with 2-0 and 4-2, closing at 6-3. In the decider Ruse managed to break at 3-1, got tied at 4-4, immediately succeeded a new break and sealed the victory with 6-4.Ruse had 2 aces and 7 double faults versus Frech's 7 aces and 4 double faults, but scored better in both services.Ruse now leads 2-1 in head-to-head encounters with Frech, having won their first match, in the first round of the 2016 Koksijde (Belgium) tournament with 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), while the Pole prevailed in the first round of the 2020 Prague Open, with 7-6 (8), 6-3.Ruse, who secured a cheque for 10,000 dollars and 80 WTA points, is now to face 4th seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, in what will be their first match.Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, who also advanced to the second round, will square off with 3th seeded Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia.