Romania: gas prices go up by over 70%, fuel by 35.63%, and cooking oil by 51.86%

Gas prices were the most to go up in the last year, given that tariffs were higher by 70.10% in July of this year, as opposed to July 2021, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics on Thursday.

In the top of non-food items that registered the highest price increases were also fuel, with a price hike of 35.63% in July 2022, as opposed to July 2021, as well as heating (22.98%).

Food items that went up most in price were cooking oil, with price hikes of 51.86%, potatoes - 41.85% and flour - 32.86%.

In the services sector, air transportation went up most in price - 34.02%, water, sewage - 20.96%, Romanian Railways (CFR) - 20.92%. Phone services have gone down by 0.08%, being the only price reduction in the month of July of this year, as opposed to July 2021.

June had the most important price hikes registered in Romanian Railways - 20.92%, gas by 8.16% and air transport services - 6.29%.

Last month there were food items that received a price reduction, such as potatoes, with 12.32%, beans and other vegetables (0.77%), maize flour by 0.04%. Furthermore, INS data shows that fuel tariffs were smaller by 2.04%, as well as phone services, by 0.13%.AGERPRES