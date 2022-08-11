 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania: gas prices go up by over 70%, fuel by 35.63%, and cooking oil by 51.86%

rechargenews.com
gaze

Gas prices were the most to go up in the last year, given that tariffs were higher by 70.10% in July of this year, as opposed to July 2021, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics on Thursday.

In the top of non-food items that registered the highest price increases were also fuel, with a price hike of 35.63% in July 2022, as opposed to July 2021, as well as heating (22.98%).

Food items that went up most in price were cooking oil, with price hikes of 51.86%, potatoes - 41.85% and flour - 32.86%.

In the services sector, air transportation went up most in price - 34.02%, water, sewage - 20.96%, Romanian Railways (CFR) - 20.92%. Phone services have gone down by 0.08%, being the only price reduction in the month of July of this year, as opposed to July 2021.

June had the most important price hikes registered in Romanian Railways - 20.92%, gas by 8.16% and air transport services - 6.29%.

Last month there were food items that received a price reduction, such as potatoes, with 12.32%, beans and other vegetables (0.77%), maize flour by 0.04%. Furthermore, INS data shows that fuel tariffs were smaller by 2.04%, as well as phone services, by 0.13%.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.