As many as 7,437 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

478 patients are being treated in intensive care facilities, source added.

On Romania's territory, 7,935 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,421 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 20,775 people are in quarantine at home, and 101 are in institutional quarantine.