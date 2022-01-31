 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 9,781 hospitalized patients with COVID, 881 are children; In Bucharest City - 4,257 of COVID-19 cases

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

A number of 9,781 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the country's health units, 901 more than the previous day, of whom 881 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday, Agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, 903 patients are admitted to the ICU, 42 more than the day before, 20 being children.

Of the 903 patients admitted to the ICU, 763 are unvaccinated.

According to data available in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,577 ICU beds for COVID patients nationwide, of which 379 in Bucharest.

903 ICU COVID-19 beds are occupied throughout the country.

On the Romanian territory, 185,334 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 9,176 in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 97,380 people are in quarantine at home and 33 in institutionalized quarantine.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 4,257, and in the counties of Cluj - 1,694, Timis - 1,220, Brasov - 1,206, Constanta - 1,064, reported on Monday.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Harghita - 90, and Neamt - 117.

The 14-day cumulative notification rate in Bucharest City was 19.88 cases per 1,000 population, up from 18.05 the day before, placing the city in the COVID-19 red scenario.

The highest notification rate was is the county of Cluj (22.81); next were the counties of Timis (22.63), Ilfov (17.18), Brasov (16.58), and Bihor (16.56)).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.