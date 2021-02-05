GCS: Another 73 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die

Another 73 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, it is about 46 men and 27 women admitted to hospitals in Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Covasna, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, four in the age category 40 - 49 years, eight in the age category 50 - 59 years, 17 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 24 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 19 in the category of over 80 years.

As many as 68 of the deaths occurred in patients who had comorbidities, four deceased patients did not have comorbidities, and for one no comorbidities have been reported so far.