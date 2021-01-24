 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Bucharest, Timis, Brasov

forbes.ro
COVID-19 test pozitiv

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 342 and Timis - 127, Brasov - 116, Iasi - 94, Cluj - 88 , Suceava - 83, Dolj - 79 counties, according to the latest report, on Sunday, of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Teleorman - 3, Harghita - 6, Calarasi - 9, Gorj - 10, Mehedinti - 14, Covasna - 15.

A total of 1,816 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, following 14,502 nationwide tests.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.