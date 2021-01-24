GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Bucharest, Timis, Brasov

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 342 and Timis - 127, Brasov - 116, Iasi - 94, Cluj - 88 , Suceava - 83, Dolj - 79 counties, according to the latest report, on Sunday, of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Teleorman - 3, Harghita - 6, Calarasi - 9, Gorj - 10, Mehedinti - 14, Covasna - 15.

A total of 1,816 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, following 14,502 nationwide tests.