GDP growth in Q3 2022, revised down slightly, to 1.2%

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) revised slightly down, to 1.2%, the growth of the Gross Domestic Product in the third quarter of last year, compared to the previous three months.

Previously, the INS had communicated, on December 8, 2022, that the GDP advance in the third quarter was 1.3% compared to Q2.

According to provisional data 2, published on Thursday by the INS, compared to the same quarter of 2021, the Gross Domestic Product registered an increase of 3.8% gross series and 4.6% seasonally adjusted series. The figures are also down compared to the previous version of the INS release, in which it was shown that GDP rose in the third quarter of 2022 by 4% gross series and by 4.7% seasonally adjusted series.

The Gross Domestic Product - seasonally adjusted data - estimated for the third quarter of 2022 was 355.8 billion RON at current prices. As a gross series, the estimated Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter of 2022 was 388.4 billion RON at current prices.

Between January and September 2022, the Gross Domestic Product increased by 4.9% in the gross series and by 4.3% in the seasonally adjusted series, compared to the similar period of 2021. The estimated Gross Domestic Product for the first nine months of last year was 1,055 billion RON current prices, adjusted series, and 998.3 million RON gross series.AGERPRES