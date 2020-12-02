GeneralElection2020 /Ciolos: Nicusor Dan's decision, his choice; he should follow his winning agenda

Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) said on Wednesday that statements by Bucharest City Mayor Nicusor Dan in support of the National Liberal Party (PNL) are a political choice and that it is important for the alliance, first of all, to implement the agenda that won Dan the local elections.

"It's his choice, we respect it, it's his business; he decides what he wants to do with his political future. We are interested in the people of Bucharest being well governed. And as long as he takes into account the people's agenda and the agenda that won him the election - for which we endorsed him - he will have our support. I still hope that he will succeed as mayor, because that is important to or us now, to implement the agenda that won him the mayor's office, instead of these political tricks. It's his business. How important the announcement he made to the people of Bucharest a few days before the election, we will find out on December 6, when we count the votes. But we are convinced that the people of Bucharest will vote the USR PLUS alliance, as they did in the local elections, by the way," Ciolos told AGERPRES.

He pointed out that to the USR PLUS leaders, the most important is things changing for the better in Romania, and that is what concerns him more than political statements."Voters will decide; they will reward as they see fit such political moves. Once again, we are interested - when we endorsed him for the city hall and now when we unveil our governing agenda - we are interested in things changing for the better in Romania. These political tricks and moves, when you take people from a party and put them on the list and so on, it will be up to the voters to decide how they treat such decisions. Nicusor Dan still has our support if he implements the agenda that won him the mayor's office, for which we also endorsed him (...) In our alliance, tensions can only arise if what we have agreed is not respected, namely an agenda for which the people of Bucharest voted him. That is what matters now. And you can follow the same logic for the government. We have a manifesto that we unveil; people will vote on Sunday. After that, it's important to implement it, depending on the votes we receive, that's important," said Ciolos.Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan said on Wednesday that PNL is his option in the December 6 general election."I consider it obligatory to send PSD into opposition after all the harm it has done to Romania and Bucharest and for that we have to go to the polls in large numbers on Sunday. My option for Sunday's ballot is PNL. I consider that a strong PNL government is the best option Romania currently has (...) Even though I am the founder of USR, I honestly consider that PNL is the best option for Romania today. I don't want to say more about USR and especially I don't want to start up a controversy with a party that endorsed me in the local elections," said Dan at the PNL Bucharest campaign headquarters.