German ambassador to Romania visits humanitarian hub in Suceava

The German Ambassador to Romania, Peer Gebauer, visited, on Friday, the humanitarian hub in Suceava, which is located near the "Stefan cel Mare" Airport, and talked with representatives of the county and local administration, the president of the Suceava County Council (CJ), Gheorghe Flutur informed.

The meeting with the German official was also attended by representatives of the Suceava Emergencies Inspectorate, the institution that manages the activity in this hub.

The situation of the operation of the hub since its establishment was presented, and the multiple international missions carried out through it were reviewed.

At the same time, Flutur presented the situation for the year 2022 regarding the involvement of local, county and national authorities, as well as civil society and the population.

Flutur said that, during the discussions, he requested the involvement of the embassy to attract German investors to Suceava, in the industrial park near the airport and beyond, in the food industry, car construction, light industry, tourism, environment.

He also emphasized that international flights Suceava - Memmingen and Suceava - Dortmund are good opportunities for opening new collaborations between Germany and Romania, between Suceava and other regions in Germany.

Flutur proposed that representatives of the German Embassy participate in a working meeting with the partners from the Schwaben region of the county administration, together with whom, throughout the 25 years of collaboration, they had many achievements, "true stories of success at the European level'', a meeting to be attended by the partners of the county of Cernauti and those of Mayenne - France.