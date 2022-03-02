German Defence Minister: We are united, Putin didn't count on that

The Defence Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, Christine Lambrecht, stated, on Wednesday, that NATO and EU countries demonstrate that they are united, in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Russian President Vladimir Putin "didn't count on that".

She had a press statement, together with her Romanian counterpart, Vasile Dincu, at the 57th Airbase in Mihail Kogalniceanu.

"We are united not only in the European Union, but also within the NATO Alliance. We are determined, we are united, Putin didn't count on this when he started his fantasies of becoming a great power once again. Putin has brutally attacked Ukraine and accepted that there will be people who will suffer, who will be subjected to violence, who will leave their homes, from the war. Putin was surprised by this unity of ours, by this determination and he is back-pedaling," showed Lambrecht, according to the official translation.

Furthermore, she brought homage to the citizens of Ukraine.

"In this context we must say how courageous the Ukrainians are in their fight for democracy, for peace and for freedom. They are common values, which we all share and which we should all defend," the German minister showed, Agerpres.ro informs.

She said that "it is important to show this cooperation that we have within NATO through concrete measures, through concrete steps."

"That is why I am here today, to meet German soldiers that are stationed in Romania, in order to get an own image of the situation here," added Christine Lambrecht.

Minister Vasile Dincu also said that "Russia underestimated our unity and determination."

"The attack of Russia on Ukraine must stop, and dialogue and diplomacy must become once more the main instruments to solve any differences, in good faith, with respect for the territorial integrity of sovereign nations and international law," Vasile Dincu showed.

According to the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN), presently, the German detachment deployed to Romania is formed by approximately 75 servicemen (pilots and technical staff) and six Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which execute, together with the Romanian Air Forces and the Italian Air Forces, enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command.

The German Air Forces have been previously present in Romania, in the summer of 2021 together with the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, on the basis of the joint declaration regarding the interoperability of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in executing joint air policing missions.