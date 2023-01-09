Goods worth over 1.89 million RON, detained by customs inspectors in Constanta

Customs inspectors with the southeastern Constanta Border Customs Bureau - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate seized goods worth 1.89 million RON, originating from China, likely to infringe on the intellectual property rights of brands such as Iphone /Apple, Lego, Prada, according to a press release from the Romanian Customs Authority.

"The customs inspectors with the Constanta Border Customs Bureau - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate, discovered during the physical check of the goods in a container arrived from China belonging to a commercial company based in Poland, 2,670 pieces of Iphone/ Apple headphones and phone covers, 815 pieces of construction games and various Lego and Avengers toys, 1,600 pieces of Hublot Geneve watch straps and 2,760 pieces of Hugo Boss, Ferrari, Prada, Porsche Desing and Tommy Hilfiger sunglasses, goods likely to infringe on the intellectual property rights for the mentioned brands," the press release states.

According to the cited source, the value of the goods, if they had been sold on the market at the retail price of an original product, is approximately 385,450 euros (1.89 million RON).AGERPRES