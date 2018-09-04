Gov't adopts memorandum that is key to 2021-2027 EU funding allocations

The government adopted at the meeting this Wednesday a memorandum of consequence for European Commission negotiations on the package for the upcoming multiannual financial framework 2021-2027, the government's spokesman Nelu Barbu announced.

"A memorandum was presented and adopted in today's government meeting that is highly important in the perspective of European Commission negotiations on the package regarding the implementation of European funds under the 2021-2027 financial framework. The memorandum provides for a set of measures and deadlines the central public authorities committed to for working out the national, strategic and planning documents for post-2020 financing from European funds. The opportunity to benefit from the post-2020 cohesion policy allocation of over 27.2 billion euro the EC proposed for our country, which is 8 percent higher than the allocation for the 2014 - 2020 programming period, greatly depends on the preparation of these documents and on Romania's displaying a consistent national position," Barbu said at Victoria Palace.According to the spokesman, the responsible ministries will be actively involved in working out the programming documents for a "complex approach, in line with Romania's development priorities", and in accordance with the National Reform Program.