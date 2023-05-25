Government calls education trade unions back to negotiations

The Government has invited representatives of education unions to a new round of dialogue.

According to the Executive, the meeting, attended by the negotiating team made up of the Secretary General of the Government, the Ministers of Education, Finance, Labour and Investment and European Projects, is scheduled for 16:00 at the Victoria Palace.

Education trade unions are protesting in Bucharest on Thursday. After demonstrating in front of the Government, the trade unionists marched towards the Palace of Parliament, where the protest continues.AGERPRES