Government: Labour Ministry to contract technical assistance services from World Bank to reform pension system

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
PNRR Planul National de Relansare si Rezilienta

The Ministry of Labour will contract technical assistance services from the World Bank to implement the reform of the public pension system as provided in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a memorandum approved by the Government on Tuesday.

"A memorandum initiated by the Ministry of Labour has been approved. It is part of the commitments made under the PNRR and, based on this approval of the memorandum in the Government, the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity will contract technical assistance services from the World Bank to implement the reform of the public pension system as mentioned in the PNRR," said Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru at the Victoria Governmental Palace, Agerpres.ro informs.

