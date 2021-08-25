 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't approves 8,546 new positions with the General Emergency Management Inspectorate

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
citu Guvern

The government has approved 8,546 new positions with the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU), of which 129 for commissioned officers, 25 for warrant officers and non-commissioned officers and 8,400 for soldiers and specialists. All the positions will be filled gradually.

"Today I want to present a government decision that has been passed, at least in terms of civil protection and emergencies: without exaggeration, we consider it a historic decision, because it rectifies a very big problem from the point of view of human resources (...)," senior emergency management official Raed Arafat told a news conference at the Government House on Wednesday.

He explained that the positions will be filled gradually; by the end of this year 1,479 people will be hired.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.