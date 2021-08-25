Gov't approves 8,546 new positions with the General Emergency Management Inspectorate

The government has approved 8,546 new positions with the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU), of which 129 for commissioned officers, 25 for warrant officers and non-commissioned officers and 8,400 for soldiers and specialists. All the positions will be filled gradually.

"Today I want to present a government decision that has been passed, at least in terms of civil protection and emergencies: without exaggeration, we consider it a historic decision, because it rectifies a very big problem from the point of view of human resources (...)," senior emergency management official Raed Arafat told a news conference at the Government House on Wednesday.

He explained that the positions will be filled gradually; by the end of this year 1,479 people will be hired.