Gov't approves taking loan from IBRD for development policies on disaster risk management

The Government approved on Thursday a memorandum on taking from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) a loan for development policies regarding disaster risk management, with the option of postponing the drawing until a catastrophe occurs (CAT-DDO).

According to a press release from the Executive, the memorandum proposes that the Ministry of Finance start the formalities for contracting this loan, with the option of postponing the drawing until a catastrophe occurs.

"Romania is a country with great vulnerability to the occurrence of natural and technological disasters, according to the Ro-Risk report, and the IBRD has expressed its willingness to support our country by granting such a loan. This type of loan allows the borrower immediate access to liquidity, in the event of a disaster, the drawing period is three years and can be renewed four more times, but not more than 15 years in total, and has a revolving character, in the sense that, at the request of the borrower, the amounts that are repaid can become available for withdrawal again, provided that the loan is in the withdrawal period", states the cited source.