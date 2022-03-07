Gov't not to extend state of alert after it ends on March 8 at midnight

The Romanian government will not extend the state of alert in the country declared to manage the COVID-19 pandemic after it runs out on Tuesday, March 8, at midnight, according to governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday, March 8] is the last day that the state of alert generated by the need to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is in force. I am able to inform you that that will be its last day. The government will not extend the state of alert. As such, tomorrow at midnight, the state of alert will expire in Romania. As for the passenger location form and the green certificate, the Ministry of Health will clarify the regulations of the two categories of documents very soon," Carbunaru said on Monday at the Government House, Agerpres.ro informs.