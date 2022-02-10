Gov't passes 227mln.-lei investment project for Constanta Port

On Thursday, the government passed a decision re-approving technical and economic indicators for an investment project worth 227 million lei regarding the Port of Constanta, according to governmental spokesperson Dan Carbunaru.

"Today, a government decision was adopted to re-approve the technical and economic indicators of the investment project 'Upgrading port infrastructure by securing bigger depths of the sea canals and the basins and safe of navigation in the Port of Constanta.' The value of the investment amounts to 227 million lei, VAT included," said Carbunaru, Agerpres.ro informs.

He mentioned that the investment project entails "dredging works in order to bring to a designed level the basins and canals in the port of Constanta in the areas covered by the pre-feasibility study, further deepening the port basin and acquiring a hydrographic system, including a ship for measurements."

Funds are provided from external financial grants under the 2014-2020 Operational Programme Large Infrastructure and part of the national budget allotted to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, with the project being included in Romania's General Transport Master Plan, added Carbunaru.